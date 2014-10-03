Apple Names A New Head Of PR

LinkedIn Steve Dowling will lead Apple’s Public Relations division in a departure from the Katie Cotton regime.

Apple has a new head of PR, at least for now.

Steve Dowling is being promoted on an interim basis, according to John Paczkowski at Recode.

Dowling is replacing Katie Cotton, who led Apple communications for 18 years.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly been looking for someone to make Apple a bit friendlier in terms of press relations. After looking outside of the company, it seems like it decided to go with Dowling, who has been at the company for years.

While the title is interim, Paczkowski notes, it’s likely Apple will stick with Dowling.

