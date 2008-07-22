What's Apple's Mystery 'Future Product Transition'? (AAPL)

A treat for Apple (AAPL) watchers: Yet another chance to guess Steve Jobs’ next move. The company will undergo a mystery “future product transition” sometime this quarter, Apple CFO Peter Oppenheimer let loose this afternoon during the company’s Q3 earnings call. (Specifically, it’s one of the reasons Apple expects its margins to be lower this quarter than last.)



What is it? Of course we won’t know until we know — Oppenheimer refused to divulge details. But that won’t stop us from guessing… from the likely to the far-fetched. Is it…

New laptops? The MacBook and MacBook Pro are both due for an update.

A bigger, tablet-like iPod touch? We’ve always hoped the Newton would have a version 2.0.

Super-cheap iPod touch or touch-enabled iPod nanos?

New LCD monitors with built-in cameras? More long-overdue updates.

A dirt-cheap, tiny laptop to compete with the Asus EEE series?

Apple-branded televisions with built-in access to the iTunes store and Safari?

Any ideas? We’re all ears — leave a comment below or hit up our anonymous tips box.

