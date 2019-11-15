Apple could bundle Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple News Plus into a single subscription as soon as 2020

Apple Tim Cook appeared alongside Oprah, among other celebrities, during the unveiling of Apple’s TV efforts in March.

First it was Apple Music, and then it was Apple News Plus, and Apple Arcade, and, most recently, Apple TV Plus.

In the last few years, Apple has rapidly evolved into a major player in a subscription services market dominated by the likes of Netflix and Spotify. But the company’s next big move in that space may be a contraction of sorts: Apple is considering a subscription bundle that would include Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Gerry Smith and Mark Gurman.

And that new bundle could arrive as soon as next year, in 2020, according to the report. The bundle of services that is said to be coming next year doesn’t include Apple Arcade, the video game subscription service Apple launched in September.

Starting with Apple Music in 2015, Apple has pushed hard into digital subscription services across the last several years. In 2019 in particular, Apple has launched three major new subscription services: Apple News Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Apple Arcade.

But with each new service comes a new monthly fee, and those monthly fees quickly add up. Apple Music costs $US10/month, as does Apple News Plus, while Apple TV Plus costs $US5/month.

That’s $US25 for all three, every month.

Given that, it’s likely that a bundle would potentially lower the overall cost for all three services – perhaps $US20/month for the trio, for instance. Notably, a previous report pointed to Apple bundling just two of its services: Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

Apple has yet to officially announce such a bundle, and company representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

