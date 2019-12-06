Apple Music users are roasting its 'kinda ugly' annual wrap-up feature, even as Spotify users excitedly post about their music listening years in review

Spotify Spotify’s annual wrap-up, known as Spotify Wrapped, arrived on Thursday — so did Apple Music’s version of the same service.

On Thursday morning, both Spotify and Apple Music launched features that allow their users to see the songs and artists they listened to most often in 2019.

Spotify users headed to social media services to excitedly share their favourite music lists.

By contrast, many Apple Music users took to social media to roast the service’s most-listened-to feature for being lacklustre.

One Apple Music user went as far as to call the service’s wrap-up feature “kinda ugly” – a notable slight given Apple’s emphasis on design and aesthetics.

Spotify and Apple Music are still battling for the hearts and ears of music lovers.

But when it comes to which service offers the best way to see which songs and artists users listened to most during the year, the winner was clear.

On Thursday morning, social media services lit up with Spotify users excitedly sharing their year-end music wrap-ups. This year’s version of Spotify’s year-in-review feature included not just each user’s personalised music listening statistics for 2019 but also a review of their listening choices for the last decade. Additionally, Spotify’s feature creates custom playlists for each user based on what they have listened to and offers shareable graphics.

Spotify’s launch of its wrap-up feature is an annual event that its users have come to anticipate and even celebrate.

Apple Music users, however, had a different response to its version of the same feature.

The wrap-up feature in Apple Music offers less data than Spotify’s and doesn’t offer a way to illustrate users’ listening statistics like Spotify’s does. Apple Music users picked up on those shortcomings.

Some users of Apple’s service seemed simply disappointed that they couldn’t share their year-end lists in the same way that Spotify users could.

One Apple Music user even took his frustration directly to the service via its Twitter account, calling Apple Music out for not yet informing followers that it was even offering a year-end wrapup feature.

To check out your own Spotify Wrapped year in review, head here. For Apple Music’s Replay year in review, go here.

