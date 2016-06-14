It looks like people are already in love with Apple Music's redesign

Apple Music’s overhaul was finally unveiled at WWDC on Monday, and the general consensus is that the update is much-needed and overdue.

The music streaming service is only a year old, and, as announced on Monday, now has 15 million users. It’s still behind Spotify, which counts 30 million paid users as of March 2016.

But the platform, once touted as a Spotify killer, had been plagued by complaints since its debut. Many users found the interface confusing. Some had problems differentiating between their own music and songs available for streaming. And the “Connect” tab, designed to allow users connect with artists, was widely criticised and deemed useless.

The redesign includes a “downloaded music” section that will hold all music owned by users, the “Connect” tab has been hidden under a “For You” discovery tab, and the design seems easier to navigate overall.

Reactions across social media seem pretty positive. But many users say this functionality should have been in the original version of Apple Music.

Thank god Apple finally decided to redesign Apple Music. I’ve avoided using it cause it’s not as easy and intuitive to navigate like Spotify

— VEE (@maravjosa) June 13, 2016

The girl who did the Apple Music was awesome! (Comparing to last year, 10x improvement) ????

— Amir Masoud (@amirmasoudabdol) June 13, 2016

Apple News and Apple Music both redesigned after just one year. Clearly, someone got it wrong last year.

— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 13, 2016

@SpenceWasHere Already using Apple Music myself ???? It definitely needed an overhaul, so I’m excited ????

— Dan Carreras (@Caesoose) June 13, 2016

The most exciting aspect of WWDC so far has been a revamped Apple Music. That makes me so happy. If it’s good, Id gladly switch from Spotify

— Spencer Manigat (@SpenceWasHere) June 13, 2016

New sections in Apple Music. How were these… not there before? wut pic.twitter.com/lCvI6LkWaT

— Damon Beres (@dlberes) June 13, 2016

Here’s what the new Apple Music looks like. Perhaps it will no longer require a graduate course to operate #WWDC2016 pic.twitter.com/O0Sv3lTulM

— Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) June 13, 2016

Looking forward to playing with the new @AppleMusic

— Josh Fletcher (@JGRFletcher) June 13, 2016

But of course, not everyone is happy with the new design. A lot of users are unhappy with the large, bold font.

Apart from the font weight, looks like a much better redesign of the app. Good job Apple Music team.

— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 13, 2016

The Apple Music redesign looks pretty meh

— Buster Hein (@bst3r) June 13, 2016

lmaoooo this Apple Music redesign is absolutely terrible.

— Dandre (@ntsnzy) June 13, 2016

Apple really dropped the ball on the Apple Music redesign… yikes.

— Joe Dietrich (@JoeDTrick) June 13, 2016

That said, the real star of the Apple Music presentation wasn’t the redesign. Rather, it was Bozoma Saint John, the head of Apple’s consumer marketing, who presented the demo.

Saint John is the first woman of colour to take the stage at an Apple keynote. She made quite an impact, encouraging the room full of developers to rap along to the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and showing off her dance moves.

While Saint John had her moment in the spotlight, Jimmy Iovine, the head of Apple Music, was nowhere to be found.

In case you’re wondering: out of ten presenters, four of them were women. And Bozoma Saint John was clearly the best of all ten. #WWDC2016

— Fake Goth Sarah (@sarahlicity) June 13, 2016

I am in love with Bozoma Saint John, please have her do every WWDC Keynote

— Linda Dong (@lindadong) June 13, 2016

nothing that Apple will do today will be as memorable as Bozoma Saint John

— Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) June 13, 2016

Bozoma Saint John just stole the #WWDC2016 show. She’s in a different league.

— Stephen Shankland (@stshank) June 13, 2016

bozoma saint john should do every presentation everywhere ever.

— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) June 13, 2016

They should have used this lady to introduce Apple Music to begin with.

— Dr Paris ☕️ (@parisba) June 13, 2016

white developers funking out to rap… pic.twitter.com/2j4YklJ4FX

— Owen Williams ⚡️ (@ow) June 13, 2016

We look forward to trying the new version of Apple Music as soon as it becomes available. iOS 10 is currently available for developers, and there will be an open beta of the software in July.

