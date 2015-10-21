Apple Music already has more paying subscribers than every other service -- except one

Last night at the WSDJ conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Apple Music already has 6.5 million paying subscribers.

That’s pretty impressive, given that it’s only been on the market since June 30 and included a three-month free trial — so payments didn’t start until September 30. As this chart from Statista shows, Apple Music is already ahead of every other music service except for Spotify, which has been accepting subscribers for several years now.

It helps that a link to turn on Apple Music is built into the Music app that comes with with iOS9, which ships on every new iPhone and iPad, and which millions of existing iPhone owners have already upgraded to.

