Apple Music will work with Sonos speakers -- but not until later this year

AP Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple Music users will be able to use the new streaming service with Sonos speakers later this year.

Eric Nielsen, a spokesperson for Sonos, told Business Insider that the company is already working with Apple to make Apple Music available on the connected speaker system before the end of 2015, but couldn’t give a more specific timeframe for the integration.

Apple also confirmed this in a statement to Buzzfeed, which was picked up by 9to5Mac:

Apple to buzzfeed news: “we’re working together to make #AppleMusic available on Sonos before the end of the year.”

— John Paczkowski (@JohnPaczkowski) June 28, 2015

However, you won’t be able to listen to Apple Music through Sonos speakers when the new streaming service launches tomorrow. Sonos already works with all the major music services like Pandora, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple-owned Beats Music.

The service also lets you listen to your iTunes library — songs you’ve downloaded from the iTunes store or files you’ve imported from CDs — through your Sonos app, but also doesn’t allow iTunes Radio to connect to Sonos speakers through the Sonos app.

Beats was working on a “Sonos killer” — a $US750 home speaker that connected to music streaming services via Wi-Fi — before Apple acquired the company in May, and subsequently shut the project down. Beats is thought to have run into problems with the device during development and ended up switching chip supplier. That could be a major reason why Apple shut down the project.

