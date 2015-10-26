Here's your first look at Apple Music on Android

Tech Insider/Mobile Geeks.de Notice the typeface differences. Apple even added a hamburger menu to make Android users feel at home.

Apple Music is coming to Android this fall. And this is probably what it looks like.

German website Mobile Geeks posted on Saturday what it claims to be screenshots of Apple’s streaming music service running on an Android device.

The website claims the software is a private beta test for some Android users.

Based on the screenshots (click the one shown here for a larger version), it looks like Apple Music on Android would include all the same features of its iOS counterpart, including Apple’s 24-hour radio service Beats 1 and an identical recommendation engine resulting in the personalised “For You” category.

According to Mobile Geeks, however, there are some notable differences.

The site claims Apple has “translated” its app to make it feel more like Google’s Android apps. That’s a completely different strategy from Google, which makes no attempt to make its apps feel like they belong on iOS, instead keeping their signature Material Design look and feel.

Mobile Geeks also claims Apple Music on Android limits the number of songs you can save for offline playback, although there’s no word yet on the storage limit, and if using an extra memory card in your Android smartphone would expand said storage. We’ve reached out to Apple for comment.

Again, this would be Apple’s second-ever Android app. The company’s first app was a migration tool to help Android users switch to iOS.

