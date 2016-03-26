Apple Music on Android has a new feature iPhone users don't get

One of the few Android apps that Apple makes is Apple Music, and in a recent update, it just got a feature that even its iOS version doesn’t have: an onscreen widget.

The latest update to Apple Music, Apple’s streaming music service, gives Android users the ability to add a small section to their home screen that allows them to skip and pause tracks without going into the actual app. You know, an Android widget for a music player.

Apple’s iOS operating system got widget support two years ago through its notification panel. Users can simply pull down from the top of the iPhone or iPad screen to add or access widgets. But despite Apple Music being built into the iPhone software, Apple Music doesn’t have an official widget, although there are third-party apps that provide a workaround.

However, there are still a few advantages the iPhone app has over its Android sibling, such as the ability to use your voice to queue up a new song via Siri. But Android users can also load music files onto a removable SD card, which iPhones don’t support.

Otherwise, the two apps are pretty much identical. But as a test bed for Apple to experiment with developing apps for Google’s mobile operating system, it’s interesting to note that Apple Music seems to be embracing some of Android’s particular strengths.

You can download Apple Music for Android here.

