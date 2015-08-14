Apple is fixing a ton of problems with Apple Music

Apple has just released a new iPhone update called iOS 8.4.1 that fixes a bunch of bugs found in Apple Music.

The fixes address a problem that prevented iCloud Music from turning on and one that showed the wrong album art for a certain artist or song, for example.

Apple Music launched on June 30, and since then users have reported several bugs within the app.

Even Jim Dalrymple, a longtime Apple enthusiast, wrote that Apple Music had somehow deleted 4,000 of his songs. Now it looks like Apple is starting to address some of the more noticeable bugs with the service.

Here’s the full list of fixes included in the update:

