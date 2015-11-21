Apple Music head Jimmy Iovine apologizes after saying women need help finding music

screenshot Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine and singer Mary J. Blige

Apple Music’s Jimmy Iovine has apologised for comments he made about how difficult it is for women to find music.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, host Gayle King and Iovine talked about Apple Music, and Apple’s new commercial featuring Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Mary J. Blige.

Blige appeared in the CBS This Morning interview alongside Iovine.

“I always knew that women, some women, at times find it very difficult to find music, and this helps make it easier with playlists, curated by real people, not by algorithms alone,” Iovine said in his interview with King.

“I just thought of a problem. Girls are sitting around, talking about boys, right?” he continued. “Or complaining about boys, when they have their heart broken or whatever, and they need music for that, right? And they need music for that. So it’s hard to find the right music. Not everyone has the right list or knows a DJ.”

Iovine has since apologised for the remarks. In a statement to BuzzFeed News, he said: “We created Apple Music to make finding the right music easier for everyone — men and women, young and old. Our new ad focuses on women, which is why I answered the way I did, but of course the same applies equally for men. I could have chosen my words better, and I apologise.”

