Apple Music gets to 10 million subscribers in 6 months, when it took 6 years for Spotify

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Jimmy Iovine announces Apple Music during Apple WWDC on June 8, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Apple’s annual developers conference runs through June 12.

Apple Music now has over 10 million subscribers, reaching the milestone in just six months since its launch in June, Financial Times’ Matthew Garrahan andTim Bradshaw reported Sunday.

Apple Music’s rapid growth is pretty impressive, considering its rival Spotify took six years to surpass the 10 million threshold, the report said.

Apple Music made its debut in June 2015, launching in more than 100 countries. In October, Apple CEO Tim Cook said it had 6.5 million paid users, and an additional 8.5 million using the free trial.

Spotify, valued at roughly $8 billion, is the clear leader in the music streaming app market. It hit 10 million subscribers in 2014, and said it had 20 million paid members as of June 2015.

