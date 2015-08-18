Apple's new music festival has been hit by a technical glitch

On Tuesday morning, Apple announced the Apple Music Festival. A rebranded version of the old iTunes festival, it’s a series of concerts by high-profile artists in London, in September.

The events are all free — would-be festival goers just have to apply for tickets online, via iTunes. However, a technical glitch is currently preventing some users from applying for tickets.

When they click the “Win Tickets” button, an error message saying that “something has gone awry” appears.

I first encountered the issue this morning, and two of my colleagues — both in different locations — have also experienced it, suggesting it’s not an isolated incident. After it briefly began working for me, it is now down again. There are also multiple reports on social media of users encountering the glitch:

Anyone knows where to get tickets from for the apple music festival? All the links ive tried so far arent working

— sarj (@itssarjeena) August 18, 2015

the apple link isn’t working for me

— Danielle (@_daniellesophie) August 18, 2015