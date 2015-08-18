Apple is rebranding its annual music festival in London and One Direction and Pharrell are headlining

Apple is rebranding its annual iTunes Festival as the Apple Music Festival following the launch of Apple Music, the company announced on Tuesday.

Once again, it will be held in London, and One Direction, Pharrell Williams, Disclosure, and Florence + The Machine are confirmed to headline it.

However, it will be significantly shorter than in previous years — just 10 days, rather than an entire month of performances.

The event will run from September 19 to September 28 at the Roundhouse in Camden, North London.

The event, now in its ninth year, acts as a kind of promotional tool for Apple’s music platforms. It doesn’t charge an entry fee — instead letting the public apply for a chance to win tickets — and showcases the various artists that appear on its services. Each night, one high-profile artist performs, and is supported by a lesser-known act.

This time around, Apple is using it as an opportunity to plug the various features of Apple Music, which launched earlier this year: The performances will be available to stream live on the service, and its global radio station Beats 1 will offer coverage, and music social network Apple Music Connect promises “backstage news and footage straight from the artists.”

To win tickets, head on over to the festival’s official website and apply. There will also be opportunities to win them via London newspaper The Evening Standard, the event’s official media partner.

In a statement, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and service Eddy Cue said: “We wanted to do something really special for music fans this year … The Apple Music Festival is a greatest hits set of 10 unbelievable nights featuring some of the best performers on the planet appearing live and interacting directly with their fans on Connect and Beats 1.”

