Apple Music is down for some users

Apple

Some users are reporting outages with the Apple Music, Apple Radio, and Beats 1 streaming services.

MacRumors first reported on the outage.

Apple confirmed this afternoon that there are issues with the music service.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Many users are experiencing outages with Apple Music, and some cannot access the service at all, MacRumors first reported. At 1:30 pm ET, Apple Music’s system status updated to confirm an issue with Apple Music, Radio, and Beats 1, saying “Some users may be experiencing issues with certain features of the music service.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.