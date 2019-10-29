Apple Music is down for some users

Mary Meisenzahl
Apple

Many users are experiencing outages with Apple Music, and some cannot access the service at all, MacRumors first reported. At 1:30 pm ET, Apple Music’s system status updated to confirm an issue with Apple Music, Radio, and Beats 1, saying “Some users may be experiencing issues with certain features of the music service.”

