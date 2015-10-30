Apple left a key Siri feature out of the Apple TV

After preorders started Monday, the new Apple TV goes on sale this Friday. Early reviews of the set-top box hit the web Wednesday night, and one revelation was that you can’t use Siri to control Apple Music on the device.

Apple confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Siri will integrate with Apple Music on the Apple TV at the “beginning of next year,” but didn’t provide any more specifics.

For now, new Apple TV customers will have to live without the ability to play the “top songs from 1983” and Taylor Swift’s “1989” using their voice.

Siri is the linchpin of how navigation works on the Apple TV, which starts at $US149, so the oversight is a curious one on Apple’s part. For playing video content, Siri can respond to questions like “show me James Bond movies” and show available titles from different streaming services.

CEO Tim Cook recently said that Apple Music had

6.5 million paying subscribers, and the company has poured significant resources into the service, including the hiring of high-profile DJ Zane Lowe to lead programming for Beats 1 radio.

This week we also learned that Siri can’t answer Apple Music questions on the iPhone unless you pay $US9.99 per month for the streaming service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.