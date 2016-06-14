Here are all of the changes coming to Apple Music

Samantha Cooney
Apple Music and iTunes, as expected, are getting overhauled.

The changes, announced at Apple’s WWDC event on Monday, are aimed at making both platforms less confusing and more user-friendly in response to frequent criticisms from users.

Here’s are the big changes you can expect.

Apple Music

  • – The app’s redesign has big, bold, black text, white backgrounds, and larger album art.
  • – The music library is redesigned for easier navigation.
  • – A “recently added” section will show new music.
  • – A new section called “Downloaded music” will hold all music purchased by users.
  • – Lyrics will show up while songs are playing.
  • – The “new” tab will be dropped and replaced with a “Browse” tab designed to make it easier to find new music.
  • – The “For You” tab has a discovery mix to help you find new music, daily curated playlists tailored to you, and recently played songs.
  • – The widely-panned “Connect” functionality has been added under “For You.”
  • – New 3D Touch functionality will make it easier to preview tracks and share music on social media.

