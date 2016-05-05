Here are the big changes coming to Apple Music this summer

Apple Music is getting an overhaul this summer, and 9to5Mac reporter Mark Gurman has the scoop on what it will look like.

The new version will reportedly be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Big changes include the following:

A flatter, mostly black and white design instead of today’s colourful translucent look

Integrated song lyrics where possible — Apple is negotiating with content owners for this feature

The “New” tab will be replaced by a “Browse” tab that makes it easier to discover new music

The “For You” tab and sections, which is used for personal recommendations, is getting overhauled

More prominent album art

The Apple Music app was widely panned at release for being buggy and hard to use, and Apple recently overhauled the team responsible for it, giving new responsibility to rock star Trent Reznor from Nine Inch Nails, according to Bloomberg. A lot of the people who were working on the original app, including many from Apple-acquisition Beats, left the company.

