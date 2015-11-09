The Apple Music bugs are piling up and it's infuriating

Apple Music is almost five months old. And the streaming service still riddled with bugs.

I have a Spotify Premium subscription — and much prefer it to Apple’s offering, for many reasons — but I keep returning to Apple Music. There are a few Apple Music exclusives I can’t get anywhere else, and I like to be able to control music from the Apple Watch.

But lately, the negatives of Apple Music have largely outweighed the positives. And personally, I’ve had it.

In recent weeks, I’ve noticed individual songs — two or three at a time — disappearing from my offline music cache on my iPhone. And it’s totally random! I haven’t been manually syncing anything across computers, but handfuls of songs are disappearing at a time, and there’s no rhyme or reason for any of it.

The worst part is, it’s not easy to get Apple Music songs that have disappeared back onto your iPhone. In fact, I still haven’t been able to figure it out — my missing songs remain missing.

And recently, things have gotten worse.

Nothing syncs to my iPhone anymore. My desktop computers at work and home can sync without a problem. But of course, the device where I actually use Apple Music on the most won’t work with the service.

It’s frustrating for many reasons. Apple Music, like Spotify, is intended to help people constantly discover new music to keep things fresh. But that’s impossible if you can’t sync anything to all your devices. Apple did not return a request for comment.

Just look at this video. iCloud Music Library, the service that syncs all your music across your devices, is enabled on my desktop computers, but it toggles itself off in the iPhone’s settings every time you leave the app.

The latest Apple Music bug

I love that Apple Music “just works.”

Posted by Dave Smith on Friday, November 6, 2015

Earlier this week, there was no way to toggle this feature on. What gives?

I’m not alone in my frustrations. Jim Dalrymple, editor of The Loop and someone who is generally really positive about all things Apple, wrote about similar frustrations he had with Apple Music a few months ago. He even called Apple Music a “nightmare.” Apple has fixed some of those bugs, but in my experience, the service is still buggy enough to turn me off.

There are so many Apple Music bugs that have gone unanswered for months: syncing across devices, and even random interruptions during playback, are issues we’ve seen since the launch of Apple Music that have yet to be fixed. And the experience makes me want to pull my hair out.

