A bug in Apple Music caused the service to ask subscribers to sign up again in order to stream their music

Some Apple Music subscribers have been experiencing an unpleasant bug when trying to stream music.

On Thursday, frustrated Apple Music users began reporting on social media that even though they already have an active account and subscription, the music service is asking them to sign up again in order to stream any music.

We reached out to Apple and they have yet to issue a formal response. After being flooded with angry tweets, the @applemusichelp Twitter handle has been asking users to DM them on a one-on-one basis to try to figure out what’s been going on.

@RobLuna That’s not what we want to hear. DM us which device you’re using and we’ll take a closer look there.

— Apple Music Help (@AppleMusicHelp) January 14, 2016

Apple has since updated its system status page for Apple Music to say the issue has been fixed, according to 9to5Mac.

