Why it's so important for Apple Music to support Sonos

Starting today, Apple Music customers can stream music to Sonos wireless speaker systems.

Why does that matter? This data from CE Pro, charted for us by Statista, shows that Sonos is by far and away the most popular wireless audio system used by the 100 largest custom electronics installers.

Credit first-mover advantage: Sonos was founded in 2002, and became the first widespread wireless music system that audiophiles like. One reason is that Sonos has always had an option to set up a dedicated wireless network, so your music doesn’t have to travel over the same crowded Wi-Fi network as the rest of the data in your home.

