Apple will reportedly bring its feature-length films to theatres before its own streaming service

Apple’s launching a major new streaming service to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu. It’s called Apple TV Plus, and it’s scheduled to launch in November at $US5/month.

Like other streaming services, Apple is financing the production of original TV shows and movies.

Unlike those services, it sounds like Apple is looking to release its movies in theatres before they end up on Apple TV Plus, according to a new report in The Wall Street Journal.

Apple’s got a major new streaming service scheduled to launch this November, named Apple TV Plus.

Like Netflix and Hulu, Apple’s TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming video service that Apple plans to populate with its own produced content. But it sounds like some of that content – movies – may head to the silver screen before showing up on Apple’s own streaming service.

That’s according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal from Trippe Mickle and Erich Schwartzel published on Friday morning.

Those movies could appear in theatres for weeks ahead of landing on Apple TV Plus, according to the report.



Apple has only unveiled a handful of its movie projects for Apple TV Plus.

One such project is a film named “The Banker” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie; another, named “Hala,” was picked up by Apple after a big debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It tells the story of “a high school senior struggling to balance being a suburban teenager with her traditional Muslim upbringing.”

Amazon releases some of its original film productions in theatres before they arrive on Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix is planning to do the same with 10 upcoming films, but the relationship between streaming services and traditional theatres has been hot and cold.

Apple has yet to comment on the report, and didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

