It looks like Apple rebranded a British company's app to make it easier for people to switch from Android to iPhone

Apple has just released its first ever app for Android, Move to iOS, which is designed to help Android users migrate their data over to a new iPhone. But according to a report by Phandroid, Move to iOS is actually a rebranded version of an app by British company Media Mushroom called Copy My Data.

Media Mushroom specialises in building apps to help migrate data and other media between phones, tablets, PCs and Macs. Along with Copy My Data, which is available on Google Play and iTunes, the company has also created another similar app called Device Switch.

Phandroid took a look at the code of Move to iOS and found that it used the same Android package name, android:name=”com.mediamushroom.copymydata,” as Media Mushroom’s app. Move to iOS also shares a lot of the same code and functionality as Copy MyData, the report says, with the only differences between the two being the addition of Apple’s artwork and licensing agreements. That means that Apple probably purchased the rights to use and rebrand Media Mushroom’s app.

So it looks as thought the first app actually developed by Apple to make it to Android will be Apple Music,which is expected to launch on the Google Play store at some point this autumn.

Business Insider has reached out to Media Mushroom and Apple and will update this story with any response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.