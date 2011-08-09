The Evolution Of The Apple Mouse Through The Years

Photo: Moparx

Last week a rumour quickly kicked up and then died that Apple was about to kill off the mouse in favour of its magic trackpad.The only reason this rumour even had a chance of making sense is because Apple routinely murders technology it has popularised.



And Apple definitely popularised the mouse. Before Steve Jobs came along, it was hidden at Xerox. Apple made it cheaper to build, then introduced it to a mass market.

In honour of the non-death of the mouse, and inspired by the photo in this post we saw Arnold Kim of MacRumors tweet, we’re taking a look back at the evolution of Apple’s mice — mouses? — through the years.

Before we get to Apple's mouse, here's the first mouse ever from 1963 And here's Apple's first mouse for the Lisa computer from 1983 A year later Apple released the Macintosh mouse, a slightly refined design Next up is the IIc mouse, which was released just after the Macintosh mouse The next iteration of the mouse, the Desktop Bus Mouse was introduced in 1986 Apple went curvy in 1993 with the desktop bus mouse II In 1998, with Steve Jobs back at the company, these controversial mice were released Apple dropped the hockey puck mouse for this buttonless mouse two years later The mighty mouse was wired or wireless depending on how much you wanted to pay (that little ball on it always broke) Today Apple has the Magic mouse, and it is awesome. We love using it. It's not a mouse, but the magic trackpad is the future for Apple, which is very touch oriented now

