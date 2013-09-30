Apple Passes Coca-Cola To Become The World's Most Valuable Brand

Apple is now the most valuable brand in the world, according to a

new report from Interbrand, a well-respected consulting firm.

Coca-Cola was the top brand on the report last year, but it fell to the number three spot behind Apple (number one) and Google (number 2). Other tech brands in the top 10 include IBM (number 4), Microsoft (number 5), Samsung (number 8), and Intel (number 9).

Interbrand chooses its top brands using a variety of factors including revenues, presence in foreign countries, and public awareness.

