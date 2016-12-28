Apple reportedly won the holidays yet again

Even with slowing sales and a fair amount of consumer unrest, Apple’s iPhone and iPad businesses remain juggernauts in the context of their respective markets.

Your latest reminder of this comes via a new report from Yahoo-owned data and app analytics service Flurry Analytics, whose software is found in roughly 800,000 apps. According to the firm’s data, Apple easily had the most new smartphone and tablet activations from December 19 through December 25 — a period that includes the start of Hanukkah and Christmas Day. In other words, it’s likely that many more people around the world unwrapped a new iPhone or iPad than a new Galaxy or Huawei device.

Again, this wouldn’t be a surprise. Though Apple continues to trail Samsung in global market share, it almost exclusively lives on the higher-end of the market. Mix that with Apple’s ongoing marketing and cultural presence, and iDevices tend to be natural gifts this time of year.

All that said, the number marks another year-over-year decline. In 2015, Flurry pegged Apple at 49.1% of new activations, which itself was a small dip from the 51.3% it had the year before.

Beyond that, the likes of Huawei, LG, Amazon, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Lenovo-owned Motorola all sprung up to register at least 2% of activations, largely on the back of more affordable machines. Google’s pricier Pixel phones, however, did not make as much of an impact; Flurry says both of those fell just outside of the top 25 devices.

