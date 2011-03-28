rumour: The New MobileMe Would Cost $20/Year, Include A Music Locker

The latest rumours about Apple‘s MobileMe service are in: the new version would be priced at just $20/year and include a music locker.



Apparently, Apple already has a deal with Warner and is using that as leverage to get the other labels on board. The “music locker” service would be cloud-based backups of the songs you bought and downloaded from iTunes.

rumours of Apple wanting to start a cloud music service have been around for a long time, as have rumours of Apple revamping its not very successful cloud service MobileMe.

Apple has been building and is about to open a huge new $1 billion data centre, which could come in handy if Apple makes a cloud push. But Apple’s cloud services have always been somewhat underwhelming, and getting the labels on board is tricky.

Labels are wary of cloud music services in general, and of Apple in particular, which owns over 70% of the legal music download market.

Like most Apple rumours, this one should be taken with a grain of salt.

(Via The Music Void and 9to5Mac)

Don’t Miss: Here’s What We Want For The iPad 3 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.