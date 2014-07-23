Apple Sold More Than 35 Million iPhones Last Quarter, But Whiffed On iPad Sales Again

Apple announced its iPhone and iPad sales for the second quarter of 2014 Tuesday.

Here’s the rundown:

iPhone unit sales: 35.2 million versus 35.3 million expected

iPad unit sales: 13.3 versus 14-15 million expected

The iPhone numbers are nearly in line with analyst expectations, but Apple missed again on the iPad. iPad sales are down 9% year over year.

Here are some charts breaking down iPhone and iPad sales:

