People are complaining about how you charge Apple's fancy new mouse

Tim Stenovec
Apple/Tech InsiderYou can’t use the new Magic Mouse 2 while you charge it.

Apple unveiled a new mouse on Tuesday, and people are already complaining about it. 

The new Magic Mous 2 is just like Magic Mouse 1, the wireless mouse Apple first released in 2009. The big difference with the new mouse, though, is that it has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so you don’t ever to replace any batteries.

And that’s where people have their beef.

Magic Mouse 2 is charged with a Lightning cable, the same cable you use to charge your iPhone and iPad. But the Lightning port is on the bottom of the mouse, so you can’t use the mouse while it’s being charged.

This has upset some people.

But here’s the thing — you won’t have to charge the mouse very often. Apple says Magic Mouse 2 can go for about a month between charges.

And if you should find yourslelf without any juice, you can just plug it in for a few minutes. According to Apple, charging the mouse for two minutes will give you nine hours of battery life. 

Let me repeat that: charging the mouse for 120 seconds  — less time than it takes to microwave a frozen burrito  — will give you a full day of use.

Still, this hasn’t stopped people from calling the device flawed:

 

 

 

  

