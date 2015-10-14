People are complaining about how you charge Apple's fancy new mouse

Apple/Tech Insider You can’t use the new Magic Mouse 2 while you charge it.

Apple unveiled a new mouse on Tuesday, and people are already complaining about it.

The new Magic Mous 2 is just like Magic Mouse 1, the wireless mouse Apple first released in 2009. The big difference with the new mouse, though, is that it has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, so you don’t ever to replace any batteries.

And that’s where people have their beef.

Magic Mouse 2 is charged with a Lightning cable, the same cable you use to charge your iPhone and iPad. But the Lightning port is on the bottom of the mouse, so you can’t use the mouse while it’s being charged.

This has upset some people.

But here’s the thing — you won’t have to charge the mouse very often. Apple says Magic Mouse 2 can go for about a month between charges.

And if you should find yourslelf without any juice, you can just plug it in for a few minutes. According to Apple, charging the mouse for two minutes will give you nine hours of battery life.

Let me repeat that: charging the mouse for 120 seconds — less time than it takes to microwave a frozen burrito — will give you a full day of use.

Still, this hasn’t stopped people from calling the device flawed:

At least you can charge the new Magic Mouse and use it at the same time. Wait… pic.twitter.com/GuJzw4qnxq

— Mikerosoft Rundll32 (@flyosity) October 13, 2015

This is how you charge the new Apple Magic Mouse 2. Fail. £25 ‘dock’ accessory inbound in 3… 2… 1… pic.twitter.com/cmJ7blsTbs

— Charlie Pinker (@cdpinker) October 13, 2015

Could just bore a massive hole in your desk if you want to charge the new apple mouse and use it at the same time

— Alex Morris (@aexmo) October 13, 2015

@tim_cook, whoever designed the way you charge the magic mouse 2 and the apple pencil should be FIRED, immediately.

— tvd (@tvdMD) October 13, 2015

But the Magic Mouse seems like an after thought with the weird charge port position.

— Ryan Poolos (@EmperiorEric) October 13, 2015

