Apple Might Unveil New Coloured IPad Minis

Check out these leaked iPad Mini shells that come to us from French Apple rumour site NowhereElse.

There’s not much to write home about unless you’re interested in slightly more colourful devices. You can see that one is clearly a different colour from the other. The new guy is called Space Grey, and while its the only colour-treated iPad Mini leak to date, it doesn’t seem like much of a stretch to suggest that you’ll be able to buy one in a flashy red or lime green too.

Photos below and plenty more at NowhereElse.

