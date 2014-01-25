Apple Might Be Forced To Unlock 4G On All Compatible Belgian IPhones

The Belgian government on Friday approved a bill that would prevent Apple from blocking 4G on 4G-compatible iPhones.

Currently, Apple only allows 4G on phones that use its official commercial partner, Mobistar. Consumers who had moved their iPhones to different carriers, or who bought the iPhone from different carriers, took to Facebook to complain that Apple was playing favourites, prompting Economy Minister Johan Vande Lanotte to propose the bill. Apple could face high fines if it does not comply.

According to MacRumors, the block only affects iPhone users. Android users in the country have access to 4G, no matter the carrier.

Belgium isn’t the only country where Apple blocked compatible phones from being able to use 4G. In October 2013, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was also blocking certain telecom companies in Russia using 4G.

But, according to the report, Apple said that it would start rolling out 4G access to cities within the country with populations of 1 million by mid-2014.

