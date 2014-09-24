Apple Might Unveil A New Streaming Service At The Grammys

AP Beats Music executive Dr. Dre.

On Monday Apple denied reports that it was shuttering Beats Music, the subscription-based streaming arm of Beats Audio, and Apple’s largest acquisition to date.

It’s now clear Beats Music will be rebranded, probably with an eye toward inclusion in a future version of iTunes.

When might that rebrand happen? Re/code’s John Paczkowski has an educated guess: in February, alongside the Grammy Awards.

“Here’s a guess backed up by some industry scuttlebutt: February — presumably timed to the Grammy Awards, which will be held Feb. 8,” he wrote.

Even if it gets a new name, Beats Music isn’t going anywhere. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told Charlie Rose he “couldn’t sleep” after using the service.

