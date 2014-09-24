Apple Might Unveil A New Streaming Service At The Grammys

Sam Colt
Dr. dre and snoop dogg perform at coachella 2012APBeats Music executive Dr. Dre.

On Monday Apple denied reports that it was shuttering Beats Music, the subscription-based streaming arm of Beats Audio, and Apple’s largest acquisition to date.

It’s now clear Beats Music will be rebranded, probably with an eye toward inclusion in a future version of iTunes.

When might that rebrand happen? Re/code’s John Paczkowski has an educated guess: in February, alongside the Grammy Awards.

“Here’s a guess backed up by some industry scuttlebutt: February — presumably timed to the Grammy Awards, which will be held Feb. 8,” he wrote.

Even if it gets a new name, Beats Music isn’t going anywhere. Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told Charlie Rose he “couldn’t sleep” after using the service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.