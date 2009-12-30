Apple Might Name Tablet The "iGuide"

Apple established a shell company for the purpose of trademarking the name “iGuide,” MacRumors reports.



This follows news that Apple also secretly trademarked the names “iSlate” and “Magic Slate.” The speculation is that these are names Apple might use for its upcoming tablet computer.

We’ll all find out in January when Apple will demonstrates the new gadget.

Till then, bang your head against this: 20 Guesses About What The Apple Tablet Will Look Like

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.