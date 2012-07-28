Apple Might Invest In Twitter!

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apple might invest “hundreds of millions of dollars” in Twitter, report Evelyn Rusli and Nick Bilton of the New York Times.The two companies have reportedly held talks in recent months about Apple’s making a strategic investment.



The investment could value Twitter at more than $10 billion, higher than the $8.4 billion valuation the company got in a big fund-raising last year.

Apple’s efforts to break into social networking (e.g., Ping) have failed. The company has countered this by integrating Twitter and now Facebook into its operating systems.

Obviously, a big investment in Twitter would align Apple with Twitter in a way that might alienate (or disadvantage) Facebook.

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo recently remarked that Twitter has “a truckload of money.” A big investment from Apple would presumably increase this to “boatloads.”

These are only talks, Bilton and Rusli report. So don’t count any chickens just yet.

