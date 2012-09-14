Apple May Bring Siri-Like Voice Control To Macs

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Apple may soon add Siri-like functionality to its desktop and laptop devices, Patently Apple reports.The US Patent Office published a revised Apple patent application today covering electronic devices with voice command.



“The electronic device may transmit the voice command and the contextual information to computing equipment such as a desktop computer or a remote server,” the patent abstract reads.

Sounds a lot like Siri!

What this means is that some day you might be able to use Siri to control what song you want to play and even tell iTunes to “find more (songs) like this.”

