Apple Might Get Sued For Price-Fixing Today

Photo: AP

Apple and book publisher Macmillan could be sued by the Justice Department as soon as today for collaborating in the pricing of e-books, reports Bloomberg.The companies deny it, of course, and will argue that pricing agreement enhances competition in the marketplace.



Simon & Schuster, Hachette Book Group, and HarperCollins have also been tagged in the matter, but the report indicates that these companies are more likely to settle than drag out a legal case.

In the meantime, the Justice Department is probing how Apple’s e-book pricing works to determine if it actually helps or hurts competition.

