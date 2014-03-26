Apple Could Be Testing Something To Fix The App Store's Biggest Problem

Apple might be testing “related search” suggestions for the App Store, reports Macstories.

Related terms appear at the top of the app store search results making it easier to find something else that might interest you. Also, Macstories notes that each related suggestion led to more specific categories:

In testing the feature, I was able to get suggestions for specific sub-categories such as “business news” and “video game news”, “writing” and “story ideas”, or “healthy cooking” and “food recipes”; each set of related searches included new results that were more specific and relevant to the suggested search.

If Apple does add this alleged tool to its own app marketplace, the company could finally fix the biggest issue related to the App Store. New apps arriving in the App Store are notoriously difficult to find. The programs are invisible to desktop searches most of the time, which is why developers resort to word of mouth marketing tactics to promote their apps.

It’s still unknown if Apple is just conducting an experiment or could roll out this feature out for everyone on the next update to the mobile phone software.

