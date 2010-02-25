Apple: Maybe We Should Be Afraid

Apple is a strange and dastardly company which, sooner rather than later, we’re going to regret pledging our allegiance to.



The latest bit of no-good business is its arbitrary censoring of iPhone apps. This may be piddling, but it’s obviously part of the major control-freakishness that has always lurked below the surface in Cupertino, but which has now become broad-based corporate policy.

The iPhone itself is a beautiful tool, locked up tight and full of draconian protocols—with a little AT&T sado-masochistic abuse thrown in for good measure.

