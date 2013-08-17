Apple May Release A Gold IPhone 5S

Macboutic.fr A leaked image of a gold iPhone case.

Apple may be releasing a gold version of the iPhone 5S later this year.

KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note Apple would have a gold version of the next iPhone. The gold iPhone would go with a black iPhone, just like the silver iPhone goes with the white iPhone. There would also be an all black option.

Following Kuo’s report, a photo leaked of a gold casing, which added more credibility to the report. The image is in this post, and there’s some reason to believe it’s a fake.

However, Kuo’s report plus the photo have sent the tech tweeting world into a bit of a tizzy.

“A gold iPhone 5S. Really? seems kinda tacky to me, but I bet it would sell really well in some markets,” said FT reporter Tim Bradshaw.

“Gold iPhone with Sapphire belly-outie? Which company do we think Alicia Keys creatively directing for?” tweeted Rene Ritchie of iMore.

Ritchie, who is a good Apple reporter, also says, ” I’ve heard the same thing,” about Apple making a gold iPhone, “but probably from different sources.” He also says the leaked image is probably fake.

We have no idea if Apple is really going to roll out a third colour way for the iPhone 5S, but we have to agree with everyone … it would be a little weird, and potentially tacky.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.