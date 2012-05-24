Apple May Put Siri Dictation On The Mac

Photo: YouTube

There’s a chance Apple’s new version of Mac OS X, called Mountain Lion, will allow voice dictation from Siri, reports 9to5Mac. The discovery comes from a file in the latest developer preview version of Mountain Lion. The file shows a keyboard command to start voice dictation within Safari.



Of course, this is no guarantee Siri voice dictation will come to Mac when Mountain Lion launches this summer. Apple could just be playing around with potential new features for the operating system.

The new iPad already has Siri voice dictation, which lets you talk to type.

