Apple cancelled the premiere of 'The Banker,' its first major movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie, as it investigates 'concerns surrounding the film'

Apple abruptly cancelled the Thursday premiere of its movie “The Banker” at AFI Fest.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported it was due to concerns raised involving the real-life subjects of the movie.

Apple has put on hold the movie’s theatrical and streaming release while it investigates “recently uncovered, and potentially damaging, charges,” Deadline said.

“Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention,” Apple said in a statement. “We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”

Apple’s first major theatrical movie is in danger of not being released.

Anonymous sources within Apple told Deadline that a family member of Bernard Garrett Sr. (played by Anthony Mackie in the movie) raised “recently uncovered, and potentially damaging, charges.” The movie’s theatrical release on December 6 – and its eventual debut on Apple’s new streaming service, Apple TV Plus – have been put on hold while Apple investigates the charges, according to Deadline.

“We purchased ‘The Banker’ earlier this year as we were moved by the film’s entertaining and educational story about social change and financial literacy,” Apple said in a statement. “Last week some concerns surrounding the film were brought to our attention. We, along with the filmmakers, need some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps. In light of this, we are no longer premiering ‘The Banker’ at AFI Fest.”

Below is how Apple describes “The Banker,” which is directed by George Nolfi:

“Inspired by a true story, ‘The Banker’ centres on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built.”

