Apple May Launch A New Mac Mini In October

A new iPad isn’t the only thing Apple might unveil next month.

The company may introduce an updated Mac Mini as well, according to a MacRumors report.

Apple hasn’t done anything with the Mac Mini since updating it in 2o12, so it’s due for some love from Cupertino’s engineers.

Since the Mac Mini is simply a stripped down desktop, there’s not much Apple can do to the exterior except make it smaller.

Mac Minis are often used as mini-servers, so Apple might push the enterprise angle this time around, as they have with the iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.