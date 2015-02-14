Apple may have hundreds of people working on an electric car that looks like a minivan

Adding to the recent reports about an Apple vehicle, the Wall Street Journal reports that Apple has hundreds of people working on an electric vehicle under the code-name “Titan.”

The current design apparently looks like a minivan.

We heard earlier this week from an Apple employee that the company was working on something that would “give Apple a run for its money.”

Then this morning, the Financial Times reported that indeed Apple has a secret facility that has “dozens” of people working on an electric vehicle.

Now, the Journal reports that the project has been underway for more than a year and has hundreds of people working on it. It’s reportedly being led by Steve Zadesky, a former Ford engineer who also helped build the iPhone. Johann Jungwirth, the chief of research and development at Mercedes-Benz in North America, was hired away in September to help run the project, too.

Apple investigates new product areas all the time, and there’s a chance this won’t ever come to market, but the size of the team and the executives hired to work on it make it seem pretty serious.

Tim Cook coyly hinted last year that Apple had projects that nobody knew about. It appears that this vehicle is one of them.

