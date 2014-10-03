Apple May Have Already Racked Up 4 Million Orders For The IPhone 6 In China

The iPhone 6 seems to be off to a strong start in China.

The Chinese news site from Tencent says Apple has received four million reservations for the iPhone 6.

It’s a bit confusing, but it appears a reservation isn’t the same thing as a preorder. A preorder is actually paying for the device. Preorders start Oct. 10 in China. A reservation is putting a hold on the iPhone to pick it up when it’s on sale on Oct. 17.

As Benjamin Mayo at 9to5Mac notes, if all these reservations convert to orders, and Apple gets more orders on the first day it’s on sale, Apple’s China launch could meet or exceed the 10 million that Apple sold during its opening weekend launch for the iPhone 6 in the US and around the globe.

The Tencent report also looks at interest surrounding the iPhone 6 versus the iPhone 6 Plus. It says Chinese seller Jingdong reports iPhone 6 reservations are 1,106,379, while iPhone 6 Plus reservations are 1,189,083.

That’s basically even. Elsewhere in the world, most reports show the iPhone 6 outselling the iPhone 6 Plus.

For what it’s worth, DigiTimes reports that the iPhone 6 Plus is doing better than expected. Citing sources, it says the Plus could be 60% of iPhone 6 sales.

If that’s the case, it’s good for Apple’s top and bottom line. Apple charges $US100 more for the iPhone 6 Plus than the 6. But, according to a teardown of the two phones, the 6 Plus only costs $US15.50 more to make.

