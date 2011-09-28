Apple May Finally Kill The iPod Next Week

Photo: Flickr

In addition to unveiling the iPhone 5 at its big press event October 4, Apple may also announce it is finally killing the iPod Classic and iPod Shuffle.The rumour comes from TUAW, who cites an anonymous tipster close to the matter.



Apple will also announce a few minor improvements to the iPod Touch, including the long-rumoured white model.

This October marks the iPod’s 10th birthday, so it seems like a good time to let it die off.

We think it’s a good idea.

Why? Click here to see why we think Apple should kill the iPod >

