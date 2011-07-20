Apple May Kill The 13-Inch White MacBook Tomorrow

Photo: Apple

With the launch of the updated MacBook Air expected tomorrow, rumours started swirling today that Apple will ditch the white 13-inch MacBook from its line up.Instead, the MacBook Air will become Apple’s new entry-level notebook, Apple Insider reports.



The speculation comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of Concord Securities. Kuo thinks the MacBook Air makes a better entry-level notebook than the current white MacBook.

Right now, the 13-inch white MacBook starts at $999. It’s possible Apple will continue to sell the current version of the 13-inch MacBook Air at the same price instead.

