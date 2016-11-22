Apple may bring Siri to iMessage

Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide product marketing Phil Schiller. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence Apps and Platforms Briefing subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Apple filed a patent last year to integrate Siri with its iMessage platform for iOS devices, TechCrunch reported.

The voice-based virtual assistant would be able to conduct activities like making payments, scheduling appointments, and providing weather updates within a chat in the iMessage application.

The patent filing clearly indicates that Apple has been working on bringing chatbots and other messaging app functions to iMessage.

The patent provided an example of how the assistant could schedule meetings by scanning the calendars of everyone involved in a group chat, finding times when they are available, and then allowing everyone to vote on the best time slot within the chat. It could also conduct a person-to-person payment by scanning for applications on the user’s phone that can conduct the transaction, like Square Cash or Venmo, and then allow the user make a selection with a tap.

The patent also describes how the company would ensure data security and privacy during interactions using Siri within iMessage. For instance, users could opt in or out of sharing any personal or device data with others, including businesses, much like iOS users can opt in or out of sharing ad-tracking data in iOS settings. The patent also states that companies would need informed consent from users before collecting such data. These measures indicate that Apple is already considering how brands could interact with consumers through iMessage via chatbots.

The patent suggests that Apple is working to turn iMessage into a full-fledged messaging app that can compete with Facebook Messenger, Google Allo, and others. Such full-fledged messaging services with chatbots and voice-command capabilities are set to become a competitive feature for high-end smartphones. Google heavily emphasized the capabilities of its “smart” messaging app, Allo, when it unveiled its Pixel smartphone earlier this year.

The Allo app will be available for other Android devices as well, although Google Assistant, Google’s new Siri competitor, will be available only on the Pixel phone for now. Additionally, Samsung will reportedly include its own proprietary voice-based virtual assistant in the S8, the next generation of its flagship handset. Apple will have to compete against popular apps like Facebook Messenger to gain user and brand engagement with a full-fledged messaging platform.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, coupled with the proliferation of messaging apps, are fueling the development of chatbots — software programs that use messaging as the interface through which to carry out any number of tasks, from scheduling a meeting, to reporting weather, to helping users buy a pair of shoes.

Foreseeing immense potential, businesses are starting to invest heavily in the burgeoning bot economy. A number of brands and publishers have already deployed bots on messaging and collaboration channels, including HP, 1-800-Flowers, and CNN. While the bot revolution is still in the early phase, many believe 2016 will be the year these conversational interactions take off.

Laurie Beaver, research associate for BI Intelligence, Business Insider’s premium research service, has compiled a detailed report on chatbots that explores the growing and disruptive bot landscape by investigating what bots are, how businesses are leveraging them, and where they will have the biggest impact.

The report outlines the burgeoning bot ecosystem by segment, looks at companies that offer bot-enabling technology, distribution channels, and some of the key third-party bots already on offer. The report also forecasts the potential annual savings that businesses could realize if chatbots replace some of their customer service and sales reps. Finally, it compares the potential of chatbot monetization on a platform like Facebook Messenger against the iOS App Store and Google Play store.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

AI has reached a stage in which chatbots can have increasingly engaging and human conversations, allowing businesses to leverage the inexpensive and wide-reaching technology to engage with more consumers.

Chatbots are particularly well suited for mobile — perhaps more so than apps. Messaging is at the heart of the mobile experience, as the rapid adoption of chat apps demonstrates.

The chatbot ecosystem is already robust, encompassing many different third-party chat bots, native bots, distribution channels, and enabling technology companies.

Chatbots could be lucrative for messaging apps and the developers who build bots for these platforms, similar to how app stores have developed into moneymaking ecosystems.

In full, the report:

Breaks down the pros and cons of chatbots.

Explains the different ways businesses can access, utilize, and distribute content via chatbots.

Forecasts the potential impact chatbots could have for businesses.

Looks at the potential barriers that could limit the growth, adoption, and use of chatbots.

To get your copy of this invaluable guide, choose one of these options: