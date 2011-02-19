Apple May Be Planning Bigger iPod Touch

Getting bigger?

Photo: apple.com

rumours are cropping up yet again that Apple is planning some sort of device with a 6-inch screen, but 9to5Mac speculates it’s more likely to be a big iPod Touch than a small iPad.The report in a Czech language publication called SuperApple.cz (English translation here) quotes two sources saying that Apple is planning a 6-inch device.



Earlier this month, iLounge also reported that Apple is still developing an “in-between” device like the 7-inch iPad it previously prototyped, despite comments from CEO Steve Jobs that a 7-inch iPad would be “meaningless.”

Apple historically doesn’t like to fragment new product lines with multiple form factors, so a small iPad seems unlikely.

But the company does update the iPod line-up periodically with new models, and a larger iPod Touch would make sense for gaming. Apple could keep it from cannibalising the iPad 2 by making it Wi-Fi only, just like the current Touch.

