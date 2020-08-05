Apple's longtime head of marketing is stepping aside, marking the 3rd high-profile leadership shakeup at the company in the last 18 months

Stephen Lam/Reuters Phil Schiller.

Apple’s longtime head of marketing, Phil Schiller, is stepping aside, Apple announced Tuesday.

Schiller will remain at the company as an Apple Fellow, while another longtime employee, Greg Joswiak, takes his place.

The change marks the third high-profile leadership shakeup since early 2019 and comes as Apple is facing government scrutiny over its App Store practices.

Apple said Schiller will remain at the company as an Apple Fellow, continuing to lead Apple’s events and the App Store. Greg Joswiak, another longtime employee in Apple’s product marketing division, will take over Schiller’s previous role as senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

Schiller has worked at Apple since 1987, and said in a statement that the move to a Fellow role is due to “planned changes in my life,” as he recently turned 60 and wants to “make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about.”

Not much is known about Apple’s Fellow program, but it appears to honour those who have made extraordinary contributions to the field of computers. Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak lists himself as an Apple Fellow, as does early Apple employee and investor Guy Kawasaki.

The shift in Schiller’s role marks the third leadership shakeup at Apple since early 2019. Apple’s former head of retail, Angela Ahrendts, left the company that April, while former design chief Jony Ive announced his departure that June. In all three cases, Apple has promoted internally rather than hire someone to fill those roles.

Schiller’s role change comes at a challenging time for the company, which is facing scrutiny over its App Store practices. Apple CEO Tim Cook testified before the House antitrust subcommittee last week, where he was grilled about how Apple treats developers who use the App Store, and whether Apple has engaged in anticompetitive behaviour on its platform.

