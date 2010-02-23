Apple Marketing Boss Defends Big Media's Porn-y iPhone Apps

Apple marketing boss Phill Schiller talked to the New York Times yesterday, in an effort to explain why apps full of mostly naked women — like Playboy and the Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition — continue to be available in Apple’s iTunes App Store, while similar apps from smaller developers are not.



Asked specifically about the Swimsuit Edition app, Phil said, “The difference is this is a well-known company with previously published material available broadly in a well-accepted format.”

Apple’s double standard is perfectly legal — it’s allowed to do whatever it wants with its app store. And even though it’s trying to clean up the smutty apps, Apple is hoping that big media companies will embrace its forthcoming iPad.

So it’s not surprising that Apple would let companies like Time Inc., Playboy, and Victoria’s Secret keep their sexy apps in the App Store while booting apps that let you jiggle someone’s boobs.

But to indie developers whose sexy apps just got kicked off the App Store with no warning, it has to be extremely frustrating.

